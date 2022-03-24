SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

NYSE FDX opened at $221.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

