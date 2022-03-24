SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

