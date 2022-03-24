SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7,016.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

