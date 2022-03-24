SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -38.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

