SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.78. 215,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,826. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$26.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.25.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

