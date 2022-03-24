Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.11) to GBX 1,442 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 2,755,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

