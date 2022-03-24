SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 619,974 shares.The stock last traded at $126.57 and had previously closed at $125.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

