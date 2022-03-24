SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 119,603 shares.The stock last traded at $208.23 and had previously closed at $204.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

