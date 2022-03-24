Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.