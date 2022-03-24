Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 847.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

