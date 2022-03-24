Spire Wealth Management Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

XSW stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

