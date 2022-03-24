Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives $300.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

