Splintershards Market Cap Achieves $61.54 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and approximately $965,329.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003657 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 651,072,420 coins and its circulating supply is 591,092,653 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

