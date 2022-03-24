Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

