St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,635 Consensus PT from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,643.75 ($21.64).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STJ. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,472.50 ($19.39). The stock had a trading volume of 444,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,466.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,548.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

