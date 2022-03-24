St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.43

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.43 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 1546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

