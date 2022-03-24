Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 9,217 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($61,762.15).

Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($91,456.56).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 476.61. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.77). The firm has a market cap of £15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 610 ($8.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.03) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($8.07).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

