Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

STRR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 256,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,811. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

In related news, Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,138,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,216. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

