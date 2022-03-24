Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
STRR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 256,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,811. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.
In related news, Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,138,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,216. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.
