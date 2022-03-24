State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $232,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Greif were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Greif by 42.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Greif by 132.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Greif by 78.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE GEF opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.