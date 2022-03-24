State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $280,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of URBN opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.