State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $103,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
