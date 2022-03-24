Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $88.01 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 45635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

