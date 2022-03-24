Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$53.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.37. The company had a trading volume of 403,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.