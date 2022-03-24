Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Stem has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after buying an additional 604,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth about $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after buying an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

