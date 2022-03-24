Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $723,213.02 and approximately $2.60 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.40 or 0.07042433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.42 or 0.99668290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

