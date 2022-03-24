Step Hero (HERO) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $642,022.83 and $271,199.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00111267 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

