Steph & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 501.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

