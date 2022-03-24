Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.38 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

