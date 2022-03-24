Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 15,800 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. State Street Corp grew its position in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.