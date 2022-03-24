Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 15,800 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.
Shares of EMAN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
