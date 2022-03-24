Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.40). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 691,379 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,108. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

