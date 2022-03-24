Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 752% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESA. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 304,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,995.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 203,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 196,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.