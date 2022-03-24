StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Strong-Buy”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

