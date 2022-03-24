StockNews.com Upgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to “Buy”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $110.45. 361,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,479. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

