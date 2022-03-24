StockNews.com Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPNE opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $402.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

