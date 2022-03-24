Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $410.80 million. Stride posted sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:LRN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.82. 228,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Stride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stride by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Stride by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

