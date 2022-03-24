Strs Ohio Acquires 4,707 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

SHW opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

