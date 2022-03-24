Strs Ohio Buys 62,421 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,421 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $46,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

