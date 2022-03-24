Strs Ohio Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average is $308.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.