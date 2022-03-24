Strs Ohio Has $45.36 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $255.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.10 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.