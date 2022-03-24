Strs Ohio Sells 17,459 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $267.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

