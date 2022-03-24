Strs Ohio Sells 25,105 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VeriSign by 82.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.62 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

