Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,509,000 after buying an additional 295,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 132,936 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

