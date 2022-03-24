Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

