SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.