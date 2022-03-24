SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.40

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as low as C$6.54. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 49,497 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.64 million and a PE ratio of -64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.
SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)
