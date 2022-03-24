SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.40

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as low as C$6.54. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 49,497 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.64 million and a PE ratio of -64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.