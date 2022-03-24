Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $63.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,896 shares of company stock valued at $564,088 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

