SVB Leerink Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

