SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $3,881.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00291541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.75 or 0.00707663 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,700,962 coins and its circulating supply is 123,067,732 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

