SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

