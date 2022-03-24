Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

